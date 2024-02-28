Mahashivratri 2024: 5 must-visit temples in Ujjain for spiritual awakening

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Mahashivratri 2024: 5 must-visit temples in Ujjain

Mahashivratri, the ‘Night of the Great Shiva,’ is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated annually, honouring Lord Shiva, the ‘Destroyer and Regenerator’ within the Hindu trinity. In 2024, Mahashivratri falls on March 8th, making Ujjain, an ancient city deeply associated with Shiva, a prime destination for spiritual seekers and devotees.

Ujjain, also known as the ‘City of Temples,’ is believed to be one of the seven sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. During Mahashivratri, the city comes alive with vibrant celebrations, drawing thousands of pilgrims seeking blessings and spiritual awakening. Here are five must-visit temples in Ujjain for an enriching Mahashivratri experience in 2024

Mahakaleshwar Temple:

This iconic temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas (holiest Shiva shrines in India), is the heart of Ujjain. Witness the awe-inspiring architecture, marvel at the ‘Dwadash Jyotirlinga Darshan’ (a glimpse of all 12 Jyotirlingas within the complex), and participate in the elaborate rituals during Mahashivratri. Devotees throng the temple throughout the night, offering prayers, performing abhishek and experiencing the potent spiritual energy.

Kal Bhairav Mandir:

Dedicated to the fierce and protective form of Lord Shiva, Bhairava, this temple holds immense significance. While Mahakaleshwar focuses on Shiva's benevolent aspects, devotees visit Kal Bhairav Mandir seeking blessings for protection and warding off negativity. Witnessing the unique rituals, including offerings of sesame oil and black sesame seeds, provides a glimpse into the diverse expressions of devotion towards Lord Shiva.

Gadh Kalika Temple:

Nestled atop a hill, this temple offers panoramic views of the city and houses a powerful Shakti Peeth (a sacred site associated with the divine feminine). During Mahashivratri, devotees visit this temple to seek blessings from both Lord Shiva and the divine mother, seeking a harmonious balance in their lives.

Harsiddhi temple:

Another significant temple in Ujjain is the Harsiddhi Temple, dedicated to the goddess Harsiddhi, an incarnation of Devi Parvati. It is believed that offering prayers at this temple fulfils desires and bestows prosperity upon devotees. During Mahashivratri, the temple premises come alive with devotional fervour, as devotees gather to seek the blessings of Harsiddhi and Lord Shiva for spiritual growth and fulfilment.

Mangalnath temple:

Perched atop the Mangalnath Hill overlooking the serene surroundings of Ujjain, the Mangalnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva as the presiding deity of Mars (Mangal). It is considered one of the most sacred temples for the worship of Lord Shiva, especially during Mahashivratri when devotees flock to offer prayers and perform rituals to seek blessings for prosperity, happiness, and overall well-being.

