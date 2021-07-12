Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Concertgoers to be spellbound by Yas Island's 'Eid Al Adha' staycation package

Lovers of live Arabic music are in for a treat this Eid Al-Adha as Yas Island, one of the world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle destinations, is offering exclusive package offers to watch the return of live concerts to Yas Island, with prices starting from AED 1045 for two persons. On July 22 and 23, four of the Arab world’s biggest musical superstars - Hussain Al Jassmi, Assala, Tamer Hosny, and Myriam Fares – will perform at Etihad Arena, and audiences wanting to extend their visit and enjoy every minute can book a staycation through YasIsland.ae.

All hotels on Yas Island, including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and the newly opened Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island are available in the staycation. Tickets to see some of the region’s leading musical talent, in person on both days, will be included in the cost of the staycation, alongside optional add-on opportunities starting at AED125 per park ticket to enjoy Yas Theme Parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

In addition to enjoying the live concert, visitors will be able to see the spectacular Eid Al Adha fireworks light up the Abu Dhabi skyline over Yas Island’s latest entertainment and retail district, Yas Bay. The firework display will also be streamed live via Yas Island’s social media channels each night during Eid Al Adha at 9pm.

The event on July 22nd features Hussain Al Jassmi, the legendary Emirati musician, whose skill with the piano have led to singles heard across the Arab world will be performing along with Assala, whose distinctive voice has been definitive in building Arab music over the past thirty years. The second event on July 23rd features Egyptian luminary, Tamer Hosny, who returns to Abu Dhabi to perform along with Lebanese singer and ‘Queen of the Stage’, Myriam Fares.

Limited number of packages including last tickets before the concerts to be sold out are available for fans of live entertainment for July 22nd and 23rd. Book on yasisland.ae to not miss the spell-binding evening of entertainment.

To ensure the safety of all concert goers, attendees are required to follow the below event guidelines:

1. Attendees aged 16 years and above are required to present a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 48 hours, and show proof of having obtained two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (making sure that 28 days have passed since the second dose), as well as present the “E” mark or “asterick” in the Al Hosn application.

2. Attendees between 12 - 16: Are required to receive a negative PCR test valid for 48 hours and are not required to be vaccinated

3. Children below 12 years of age are not permitted to attend the concerts.

4. All ticket holders must present their Emirates ID and download Al Hosn application to show their status upon entry.