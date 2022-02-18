Sofia Jirau becomes first Victoria's Secret model with Down's Syndrome, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SOFIAJIRAU Sofia Jirau has become the first woman with Down's Syndrome to feature on a Victoria's Secret campaign

International lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has hired its first model with Down's Syndrome. Sofia Jirau, a Puerto Rican national, is one of the 18 women who will be modeling for the brand's Love Cloud campaign. Sofia took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. In an image, she wears a bra from Love Cloud, the brand's latest collection of bras and underwear.

A press release was also issued on February 14, in which Victoria's Secret stated that the new advertising campaign for the Love Cloud collection is a "first of its kind campaign for the brand, reinforcing Victoria's Secret's commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women."

“One day I dreamed of it, I worked for it and today it’s a dream come true,” Sofia wrote in Spanish, alongside a black and white photo of herself dressed in Victoria's Secret inner-wear. “I can finally tell you my big secret. I am Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome (sic)!” Her followers quickly jumped into the comments section to congratulate her.

The likes of Hailey Baldwin, Adut Akech, Taylor Hill, Valentina Sampaio and Paloma Elsesser are among those featured in Love Cloud campaign along with Sofia. Here's the Love Cloud campaign featuring the models.

Last year, Victoria's Secret also dropped the title 'Angels', used to address supermodels, from their brand and instead launched the VS Collective, “an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change.” Following this, the brand also invited 'accomplished' women from all walks of life to represent the label. In addition to switching up the faces that represent the brand, Victoria’s Secret also launched The Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers to “fund innovative research projects aimed at progressing treatments and cures for women’s cancers.”