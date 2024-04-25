Thursday, April 25, 2024
     
BSNL brings a new prepaid plan, valid for 425 days: Details here

BSNL has come up with a new plan which will be valid for more than a year and will give as much as 850GB of data and free calling. The plan has been designed for those, who would like to be free from the hustle of recharging their plans regularly.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2024 14:59 IST
BSNL
Image Source : BSNL BSNL

BSNL, a Government-owned telecom provider while trailing behind competitors like Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) in terms of user base, which continues to offer attractive plans for its customers. By catering to the needs of users who are seeking extended validity, BSNL has come up with a new prepaid plan which will be valid for 425 days.

The plan details

BSNL's new long-lasting prepaid plan will be priced at Rs 2,398 which stands out as the most affordable option with an extended validity of 425 days. 

This plan will enable the users to enjoy unlimited free calling throughout the entire validity period. Also, the subscribers will enjoy a generous amount of data allowance of 850GB for the entire duration, which is certainly equivalent to 2GB of data per day. Moreover, the plan also includes the provision of 100 free SMS per day.

Ideal for regular internet users

For individuals who are using internet data regularly- for them, this new prepaid plan from BSNL comes with compelling offers. With ample data which has been allocated and has a daily usage limit, subscribers can seamlessly stay connected with the internet service, without being stressed about exhausting their data quotas.

Geographical limitations

This is worth noting that BSNL will offer different recharge plans (postpaid/prepaid) which are tailored for specific regions. The new 425-day validity prepaid plan which has been discussed here is specifically available to users in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Those who are interested in availing of this offer may verify its availability in their respective areas before heading on with this recharge plan.

BSNL's long-valid prepaid plan will provide users with the convenience of extended service without any hassle of frequent recharges. The plan offers unlimited calling throughout the valid period, as it comes with substantial data allocation, and comes with daily SMS allowances as well. Subscribers could also enjoy uninterrupted connectivity for an extended period. 

 

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring offline file sharing feature soon: Report

A while back, BSNL surprised its users with the increased validity of its existing recharge plans. This move was taken to grant users the convenience of extending validity periods, which has reduced the frequency of recharges.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini AI assistant set for major enhancements

Inputs from IANS

