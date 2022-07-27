APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Motivational quotes and facts about former President of India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DILIPSAIKIA4BJP Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam also known as the 'Missile Man of India' passed away on the 27th of July 2015. It is said that he was giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong when he collapsed. Abdul Kalamis still remembered by everyone for his good work and wide contribution to Indian space and research development. He has also played an important role in India’s defence system. On Dr Kalam’s death anniversary let’s check out some interesting details about his life which is an inspiration for millions.

Who was Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam?

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam is the full name of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He was born and raised in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. Since childhood, he had a likeliness for Physics and aerospace engineering. He served as India’s 11th President from 2002 to 2007.

He is known to widely contribute to India’s space technology and defence system. He had spent four decades of his life as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He was also a part of India’s civilian Space programme and military missile development efforts because of which he is known as the ‘Missile Man of India’.

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary

At the age of 83, Dr Kalam took his last breath. At that time, he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong. It is said that he died from an apparent cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015. His last rites were attended by thousands including national-level dignitaries at his hometown Rameshwaram where he was buried with full state honours.

Some motivational quotes by Dr Kalam

"All Birds find shelter during rain. But Eagle avoids rain by flying above clouds."

"Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck."

"All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents."

"You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

"Failure will never overtake me if my definition to succeed is strong enough."

6."I'm not a handsome guy, but I can give my hand to someone who needs help. Beauty is in the heart, not in the face."

Some lesser known facts about Dr Kalam

Dr Kalam never owned a television set. He was always fond of books, a musical instrument- Veena, a CD player and a laptop.

After playing an important role in the Pokhran-II Nuclear Test, he became the leading nuclear scientist in India

He served as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister of India during 1992-1999.

He had a likeness for writing as well. He authored almost 18 books, four songs, and 22 poems during his lifetime.

He has received honorary doctorates from 40 Indian and International Universities.

To support his family financially, he started selling newspapers at the young age of 10.

