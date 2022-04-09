Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images, Stickers for Facebook & WhatsApp Status

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ram Navami is the birthdate of Lord Rama

Highlights Ram Navami is celebrated with great pomp across the country

Lord Rama was born in the month of Chaitra and his birthday is Ram Navami

Across India, prayers and chants will be recited in praise of Lord Rama

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Lord Rama was born. The day is marked by Rama Katha recitals or reading of Rama stories. Chaupai and prayers are also recited in praise of Lord Rama and there is the tradition of fasting and performing havan on this occasion. Lord Rama is the embodiment of virtue and the celebration of Rama Navami is done with full devotion and joy. Houses are decorated and idols of Lord Rama are beautifully decorated with flowers, clothes and jewels. On this occasion, while you devote your time and mind to the Lord's service, make sure keep your loved ones in your memory and send them wishes of Ram Navami.

Read: Ram Navami 2022: Recite THESE chaupai in praise of Lord Rama so that happiness and success follow

Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones

-- May Lord Rama shower his divine blessings and brightens your life with them.

-- Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami.

-- May the virtue and wisdom of Lord Rama inspire you and help you reach your goals. Happy Ram Navami.

-- May you learn from Lord Rama the true meaning of power, patience and strong will. Happy Ram Navami to you.

-- May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

Happy Ram Navami 2022: Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp

Image Source : FREEPIK Ram Navami is the birthdate of Lord Rama

Image Source : FREEPIK Chaitra Navratri ends with Ram Navami

Image Source : FREEPIK Wish your loved ones on Ram Navami

Image Source : FREEPIK Ram Navami is celebrated across India