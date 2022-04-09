Ram Navami 2022: Recite THESE chaupai in praise of Lord Rama so that happiness and success follow

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ram Navami 2022 will be celebrated on April 10

Highlights Ram Navami is the birth date of Lord Rama, who is the embodiment of virtue

Devotees fast on Ram Navami and recite chaupai in praise of the Lord

The tradition is perform havan on Ram Navami

The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated with gaiety all over the country. This time the festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 10. Lord Shri Ram was born on the Navami day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. It is celebrated as Ram Navami. According to astrology, by taking some measures on the day of Rm Navami, the blessings of happiness and prosperity can be found.

It is believed that Lord Shri Ram was born in Cancer ascendant at noon on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. At that time the Moon was in Punarvasu Nakshatra and the Sun was in Aries. There is also a belief of fasting on the day of Ram Navami. Also, today there is a law to perform Havan after worship.

Today havan should be done by mixing sesame barley and guggul. Sesame should be twice as much as barley in the Havan and the ingredients of Guggul should be equal to that of barley. On the day of Ram Navami, by performing havan in the house, no negative energy can enter and happiness and prosperity of the house always remain.

Apart from this, it is very beneficial to install Ram Yantra on the day of Ram Navami. Here is the proper method of making Ram Yantra.

-- To make Ram Yantra, you will need a bhojpatra, pomegranate pen and saffron ink, but if you can't gather all these things, then you just take a white paper and a red sketch pen or pen. Now make a point on the Bhojpatra or on the white paper, then draw a triangle outside this point, now again draw another triangle opposite to that triangle, in this way it will become a hexagon. Now draw a circle outside the hexagon. Then make 8 lotus petals outside the circle.

Do these things while making Ram Yantra

First of all, while remembering Shri Ram in the east direction, close your eyes, focus your attention on the triangle between the two eyebrows and recite the word Om 6 times. Then inhale through the right nostril, hold it and exhale through the left nostril remembering Shri Ram. Do this 6 times. Then open your eyes by reciting the word 'Ram' 108 times. In this way, your device will be ready.

Benefits of Ram Yantra in life

Happiness in married life

If you want to bring happiness in your married life, you want to increase your happiness and good fortune, then start by placing Ram Yantra in front of you. Chant this mantra 108 times. The mantra is - Hrim Ramay Namah.

Benefits will be available in the field of education

If you want to get benefits in the field of learning, then today keeping Ram Yantra in front of you, you should recite this mantra 108 times. The mantra is – Aim Ramaya Namah.

Benefits in business

If you want to ensure your victory in business, at home, in sports, in politics, in any case or in any other area of ​​life, then today you should recite this mantra 108 times by keeping Ram Yantra in front of you. The mantra is – Kleem Ramaya Namah.

Will strengthen the economic condition

If you want to strengthen your financial position, want to increase your income, then today you should chant this mantra 108 times by placing Ram Yantra in front. The mantra is - Shri Ramaya Namah.

Also, apart from the measures related to Ram Yantra, reciting the chaupai of Shri Ram Charit Manas on this day will also be very beneficial for you. Therefore, on the day of Ram Navami, you should recite this chaupai to fulfill your special wishes.

The first quadrant is-

Je sakam nar sunhi je gavahi.

Sukh-sampatti naana vidhi paavahi

Today, by offering Tulsi leaves to Shri Ram ji and chanting this chaupai of God 5 times, your financial side will be strengthened.

The second quadrant is-

Din Dayal Biridu Sambhari

Harahu naath mam sankat bhaaree

Today, by offering peda to Shri Ram ji and also by chanting this chaupai seven times, you will get rid of all kinds of troubles.

The next quadruped is

Sita Ram Charan Rati More

Anudin Badhih Anugrah Tore

Today, by offering fruits to Shri Ram and chanting this chaupai five times, you will get child happiness.

The fourth quadruple is

Suphal manorath hoee tumhaare,

Raam lakhan sunimaye sukhaare

Today, by offering yellow flowers to Lord Rama and chanting this chaupai five times, the obstacles coming in your marriage will be removed.

Other than this

Prabhu kee krpa bhayahu sab kaajoo, janm hamaar suphal bhee aajoo

Today, by offering Boondi laddus to Shri Ram, as well as by chanting this chaupai 11 times, you will get success in any old case.

Pavan tanay bal pavan samaana

Budhi vivek vigyaan vidhaana

By offering Suji (semolina) pudding to Shri Ram ji today and chanting this chaupai 21 times, your intellectual capacity will increase.

Apart from this, if you want to achieve any of your special desires, then offer sweets made of gram flour to Shri Ram today and chant a rosary of this chaupai-

Mor Manorathu Janahu Nike

Basahu always ur pur sabhi ke

By doing this today, any of your special wishes will be fulfilled.

Mud Mangalmay Set Samaju

Jini Jam Jangam Tirtharaju

Today, offering saffron to Lord Shri Ram and chanting this chaupai 11 times will increase your wealth as well as honor and respect.