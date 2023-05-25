Thursday, May 25, 2023
     
Beat the heat with these mouth watering drinks and beverages from Odisha

From traditional delights to modern flavours, these drinks capture the essence of the state's vibrant culture and culinary heritage. Get ready to sip and savor!

Published on: May 25, 2023
Image Source : FREEPIK Mouth watering drinks and beverages from Odisha

As the summer season is at its peak, the soaring temperatures can leave one feeling drained, sticky, and disheveled. It is essential to prioritize hydration to sustain oneself during this scorching heat and ensure optimal health. Due to excessive sweating, the body tends to lose water rapidly, making it crucial to replenish fluids frequently. While water is the primary source to quench thirst, other refreshing summer drinks in India can not only satiate your thirst but also help regulate your body temperature.

India is a region that is famous across the world for its delectable street food and other major cuisines. The eastern Indian state of Odisha is also one region that has amazed foodies across the country when it comes to its mouthwatering dishes. Odisha is a land of rich cultural heritage and delectable cuisine and is also home to a vibrant array of refreshing and unique beverages. 

Must-try beverages and drinks in Odisha

1. Tanka Torani

Tanka Torani is a popular rice-based refreshing drink from the holy land of Jagannath puri, Odisha. Traditionally, it is made from plain rice (Arnna) which is offered as Lord Jagannath’s Mahaprasad. Some claim that the drink was prepared for the first time around the 10 century AD. This Tanka Torani is a staple drink, usually served in earthen pots inside the temple and also outside of it in small stalls to relieve the devotees standing in the long queues.

2. Bela Pana – The drink of Lord Jagannath

Bela Pana is a popular summer drink in the state of Odisha, India. It is made from a fruit called Bela or wood apple, native to India and other Southeast Asian countries. Bela Pana is a traditional drink consumed in Odisha for centuries and holds great cultural significance in the region.

3. Sol Kadhi 

Sol Kadhi is a refreshing drink from Maharashtra made from coconut milk, kokum, and spices like cumin, coriander, and ginger. The word ‘sol’ in Marathi means sour, while ‘kadhi’ is a term used for a yogurt-based gravy in Indian cuisine. Sol kadhi is made by mixing kokum (a fruit native to the Western Ghats region), coconut milk, and spices. The resulting drink has a tangy, refreshing taste and is often served as a digestive aid.

4. Palua Sharbat

Palua Sharbat aka Paula Pana is one famous summer drink from Odisha which is made out of Palua (Arrowroot powder), mashed banana, shredded coconut, chena, Mishri or crystallized sugar, and pepper powder. The super refreshing drink, which is a type of pana offered to Lord Jagannath at Puri, is also topped with bananas or grated coconut. Similar to the other summer drinks of Odisha, Palua Pana also helps with an upset stomach.


