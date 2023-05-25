Spice up your summer with this one-of-a-kind mango shake

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Spice up your summer with this mango shake

Mango shake recipe: Who doesn't enjoy a mango drink in the summer? After consuming it, one not only gains energy but also joy. We have given the name "shake" to a particular type of Indian beverage. Mango shakes are typically made with milk, but today we'll use curd instead. We will also add a few unique elements to it. So let's learn about the ingredients and advantages of eating it.

Pudina Makhana Mango Shake Recipe:

To make this mango shake, you need curd, makhana, sugar and mangoes. So, beat the curd first, add mango pulp to it, and mix it in a mixer. Now soak the makhana in water first and mix it with water. Add mint leaves, sugar, black salt and salt on top. Enjoy this drink by mixing it all together.

Pudina makhana Mango Shake benefits:

1. Rich in fiber and roughage

Pudina Makhana Mango Shake is actually rich in fibre and roughage. This will increase your metabolic rate and speed up the digestion process. This mango shake will clean the stomach as well as be helpful in weight loss. So, definitely drink this shake for healthy digestion.

2. This mangoshake is probiotic

This mango shake is actually full of probiotics and can work in many ways for your health. Actually, it contains curd, which is probiotic and promotes gut bacteria. This probiotic also cools the stomach and prevents many summer problems.

3. Helpful in restoring hydration

Consuming mango shakes is helpful in many ways in restoring hydration. It brings freshness to your body and helps make all the organs healthy. In this way, it not only removes the burning sensation from the feet but also prevents many skin problems.

Also read: Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone turns heads with her breathtaking red carpet appearance

Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari epitomises fashion in sky blue flare dress at Cannes 2023

Read More Lifestyle News