Aditi Rao Hydari epitomises fashion in sky blue flare dress at Cannes 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari makes her second appearance at Cannes Film Festival.

Aditi Rao Hydari returned to the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, dazzling in a cool blue gown on the French Riviera. She shared the pictures of her latest photoshoot on Instagram where colleagues and fans commented that she looked stunning in the Oscar de la Renta gown. The actor made her second trip to Cannes, after her debut last year with L'Oreal Paris.

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram to share four photographs from the first shoot at Cannes this year. She wrote, "Nice to meet you again Cannes (blue heart emoji) #walkyourworth #cannes2023 @lorealparis." In the first picture, Aditi is sitting on the cobbled street in the 'duck egg' blue flared strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. She did not wear shoes for this photo. In the second photo, the actor shows off her cuffed diamond earrings by Tuula Jewellery. In the next two photos, the actor can be seen walking along the small quaint streets of the French seaside town.

Friends and fans dropped heart eyes and red heart emojis on Aditi's post. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, 'Beauty' and added a blue diamond, while Shweta Tripathi Sharma wrote, "Stunninggggg." Sophie Choudry added, "Lovely adu." One fan shared blue heart emojis and wrote, "Killed it!" While another said, "Best look at Cannes."

On the personal front, Aditi is rumored to be in a relationship with actor Siddharth. The actress took to Instagram and shared a reel in which she and Siddharth were seen holding each other in a foreign locale, jumping on the streets with happiness.

Aditi was recently seen as Anarkali in the Zee5 series Taj: Divided by Blood. She also appeared as Sumitra Kumari in the Prime Video series Jubilee. Later this year, she will be a part of the ensemble cast in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi.

