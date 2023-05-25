Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone turns heads with her breathtaking red carpet appearance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone turns heads at red carpet

Cannes Film Festival is in for an abundance of Sunny Leone's presence, as her film "Kennedy" has earned the prestigious honour of being selected for a midnight screening at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Helmed by the talented Anurag Kashyap, this noir masterpiece stars Sunny Leone alongside Rahul Bhat, promising an immersive cinematic experience like no other. Her Cannes journey keeps reaching new heights, leaving us in awe with each passing moment.

While she had already delighted us with captivating glimpses of her off-the-red carpet ensembles, we were treated to an absolutely breathtaking sight during her long-awaited red carpet debut. Adorned in a resplendent maroon velvet gown, Sunny Leone graced the red carpet with elegance and poise at the screening of "Kidnapped." Enhancing her allure, she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, adding a mesmerising allure to her overall appearance.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared pictures with Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat.

Recently, Sunny Leone shared photos of herself on Instagram in the light brown jacket by The Frankie Shop and the printed dress by Julfer Milano. Her caption read, "Loves this look so much that I wanted to share more photos of day 3 press for #kennedy @festivaldecannes Thanks Mike for taking such nice photos. You are so sweet."

In her first appearance at Cannes, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder moss green satin dress by Maria Kokhia. Her first-look gown featured strategic cuts on the midriff and a thigh-high slit. She opted for soft glam makeup and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery in exquisite earrings and rings by Flavia Vetorasso. Her loose-flowing tresses completed her look well.

Meanwhile, Kennedy marks the third collaboration between Kashyap and Rahul Bhat after Ugly and Dobaaraa. It is produced by Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja.

