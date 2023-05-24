Hibiscus for haircare: Effective ways to use this magical flower for healthy hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hibiscus for haircare

One of my most treasured childhood memories was of lazy Sunday mornings when my mother plucked fresh, vibrant Hibiscus flowers from our garden and blended them into a warm, fragrant oil that she would rub into my dry, knotted strands. As she gently detangled my tresses and massaged the oil into my scalp, she told me about the nourishing goodness these red-hued flowers possess and how to use Hibiscus for hair.

How to use hibiscus for hair?

1. Hibiscus hair oil for hair growth

When Hibiscus paste is infused with growth stimulants such as Coconut Oil, Almond Oil, and Olive Oil, it acts as a potent hair tonic. Take 8-10 leaves and 4-5 flowers, and grind them into a fine paste. Heat 100 ml of Coconut Oil and add it to it. Massage it on the scalp. Use this Hibiscus hair oil 2-3 times weekly for increased hair growth.

2. How to use hibiscus for dandruff

Brew a strong cup of hibiscus tea and allow it to cool. After shampooing, use the tea as a final rinse by pouring it over your hair. The natural acids in hibiscus help balance the pH of your scalp and hair, leaving them soft and manageable. Regular use of this rinse can prevent dandruff and also stimulate hair growth.

3. Hibiscus for hair fall control

Combining Hibiscus and Onion juice helps activate the dormant hair follicles and, stimulates richer & healthier regrowth, and prevents hair fall. Mix the fresh juice of Hibiscus leaves with Onion juice, and apply it to the hair and scalp. Keep it on for 15-20 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water.

4. Hibiscus water for shine and lustre

For about 5 minutes, boil 1/4 cup of dried Hibiscus petals in 1.5 cups of water. Once cool, add 1 tsp Glycerin, 1 tsp Olive Oil, and five drops of essential oils such as Lavender or Lime. Mix and stir well. Strain the petals, and pour the mixture into a clean spray bottle. Spray directly onto dry hair, on the roots and ends. Massage gently for 1-2 minutes. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 1-2 hours. Shampoo and condition your hair as usual. Keep the bottle in the fridge and use it within 1-2 weeks. Use it 2-3 times a week.

