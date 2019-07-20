Chandipura Virus: 5-year-old dies in Gujarat, here’s everything you need to know about the deadly virus

Chandipura Virus

Chandipura Virus In Gujarat: This virus is spreading in Gujarat vigorously nowadays. A 5-year-old girl along with one more child has lost their lives due to this unknown disease. After the first case recorded, the health officers in Gujrat are on alert. Chandipura virus is a dangerous virus which only attacks small children.

Let us know everything about this virus.

What is Chandipura Virus?

Chandipura Virus directly attacks the brain of the children which causes swelling in it and turns out to be a life-taking disease. The virus is named after a small village in Maharashtra. It was detected for the first time in 1965 in a few children between the age group of 14 years and below.

How does the Chandipura virus spread?

This virus spreads mainly by flies and mosquitoes of big sizes. A species of flies called Sand flies that are usually found in sand and mud are the main carriers and distributors of this virus. These flies increase in large amount during the rainy season.

What are the symptoms of Chandipura virus?

The symptoms recorded to date are-

(i) sudden fever and headache

(ii) vomiting

(iii) unconsciousness due to weakness

What are the tests for the Chandipura virus?

A particular test for this fever is not known yet, but the blood test is the first recommendation of the doctors. The blood sample of the 5-year-old was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.

How to prevent Chandipura virus?

There is no such particular treatment known for this disease yet but its symptoms are like that of encephalitis (brain fever). Therefore, if any of these symptoms are seen in a child, you should immediately consult a doctor. This virus spreads through flies and mosquitoes, therefore, prevent waterlogging near your houses and keep them neat and clean to prevent these insects from breeding.