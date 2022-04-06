World Health Day 2022: 6 foods you should add to your diet that may help you fight pollution

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Health Day 2022

People all across the world celebrate World Health Day on April 7 every year

Ministry of Ayush will celebrate 'Yoga Amrit Mahotsav' on World Health Day this year

It makes people understand how to be healthy in your own wealth in life

World Health Day is observed on April 7 throughout the world. Each year World Health Day is a reminder for every one of us to give our health first priority in life. This year's theme is 'Our Planet, Our Health' which aims to direct global attention toward the well-being of our planet and the human beings living on it. There's no denying the fact that pollution adversely impacts our health leading to the message of 'climate crisis is a health crisis'.

"In the midst of a pandemic, a polluted planet, increasing diseases like cancer, asthma, heart disease, on World Health Day 2022, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being," wrote WHO on its official website.

Here's a list of eight food items that you should incorporate into your diet:

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most powerful antioxidants. It can protect the body from the severe effects of pollution as an antioxidant has the ability to neutralize the effects of pollutants. Therefore do not miss to eat fruits which are a rich source of Vitamin C including orange, amla, tomatoes, lemon etc.

Ginger

Ginger has been used for ages for immunity boosting. It is one of the antioxidant-rich foods as it has gingerol. Ginger also has powerful antiviral and antibacterial properties.

Turmeric

The benefits of turmeric are unbound. We all have seen its positive effects during the COVID19 when its consumption was advised by most experts. Turmeric is also a great antioxidant that protects the lungs from the toxic effects of pollutants.

Jaggery

Jaggery, commonly known as gur in India, is a rich source of iron. It is extensively used to cure respiratory ailments. It helps remove harmful toxins and pollutants from the body.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds such as flax seeds, chia seeds, peanuts and sunflower seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and phytoestrogens. They are packed with Vitamins A, B, C, E and help remove toxic stuff out of the system.

Brocolli

Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables. It is a rich source of vitamins A, C, and E, as well as fiber and many other antioxidants. Adding steamed broccoli to your diet can strengthen your immunity and help you gush out toxins.

