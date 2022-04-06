Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Health Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Theme, History, Significance and everything you need to know

World Health Day 2022: Every year on April 7, people all across the world celebrate World Health Day. This year the day will mark the seventy-first anniversary of WHO (World Health Organisation). Apart from this, the Ministry of Ayush will celebrate 'Yoga Amrit Mahotsav' on World Health Day this year. The Ministry, along with its stakeholders, will also initiate a 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga (June 21) with a grand programme for the demonstration of common yoga protocols at the Red Fort. For those unversed, the day is celebrated in order to spread awareness about the quality of life and the importance of health. It makes people understand how to be healthy in your own wealth in life. As the day is almost here, here's everything you need to know -- Date, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Theme, History and Significance.

WORLD HEALTH DAY 2022 DATE:

Every year on April 7, people not just in India but also across the globe celebrate World Health Day 2022. It recognizes the contribution of the medical facility and the success of the WHO.

WORLD HEALTH DAY 2022 THEME:

This year, the World Health Organization is drawing attention to the well-being of our planet and the humans living on it. Therefore, the theme has been set up as-- "Our Planet, Our Health."

WORLD HEALTH DAY 2022 HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE:

World Health Day was first celebrated in 1950. It was in the year 1948 when WHO first held the World Health Assembly and decided to declare April 7 as World Health Day. Interestingly, the day also marks the foundation of WHO and draws attention to the importance of global health. Despite the fact that the day was decided in 1948, it came to effect in 1950. The day also works as a catalyst in order to bring out support from the countries in order to move toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC). This means ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access essential quality health services without facing financial hardship.

WORLD HEALTH DAY 2022 WISHES, MESSAGES & QUOTES:

To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise, we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom, and keep our mind strong and clear

If you want good health, you have to take that first step. You cannot sit and wait for it to arrive.

A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned.

Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.

From now on, never should we dare to forget the sacrifices that healthcare professionals make with the single motive to serve humanity.

Health is the crown on the good person’s head that only the ill person can see

He who has health has hope and he who has hope has everything