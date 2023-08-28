What is Low-Sodium diet? Know benefits, food list and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the benefits of a low-sodium diet, food list and more.

A low-sodium diet is a dietary plan that focuses on reducing your sodium intake. By limiting your sodium consumption, you can reduce your risk for high blood pressure, which can lead to more serious conditions such as heart disease and stroke. This type of diet can be beneficial for people who are already on a restricted diet, such as those with diabetes, or those who have preexisting health conditions.

According to the Guardian reports, researchers have recently found that people who generally follow a low-sodium diet are 18 per cent less likely to develop Atrial Fibrillation (AF), a heart condition, compared with those who always add salt to their meals.

What are the Benefits of a Low-Sodium Diet?

A low-sodium diet can help to reduce your risk of developing hypertension (high blood pressure). When you limit your intake of sodium, it helps to reduce the amount of fluid in your blood vessels, which in turn reduces the strain placed on your heart and circulatory system. This can help to reduce the risk of stroke, heart attack, and other heart-related conditions. In addition, reducing your intake of sodium can also help to decrease your risk of developing kidney stones and other kidney problems.

What Foods Should be Included in a Low-Sodium Diet?

When following a low-sodium diet, it’s important to focus on eating fresh and unprocessed foods. Fresh fruits and vegetables are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, and they are naturally low in sodium. Whole grains and legumes are also good sources of fibre and other important nutrients, but they should be consumed in moderation since they do contain some sodium. Other foods that should be included in a low-sodium diet include lean proteins such as poultry, fish, eggs, and tofu, low-fat dairy products, nuts, seeds and certain oils such as olive oil or canola oil.

The best way to ensure that you are keeping your sodium intake low is to read food labels carefully. Try to look for foods that have no more than 140 milligrams (mg) of sodium per serving. When dining out, ask your server about the food’s ingredients and cooking methods so that you can make an informed decision about what to order.

It’s also important to limit your intake of processed foods, such as canned soups, frozen dinners, or pre-packaged snacks that may be high in sodium. If possible, try to make most of your meals from scratch using fresh ingredients so that you can control the amount of salt added during cooking or preparation.

What Are Some Tips for Following a Low-Sodium Diet?

Limit processed foods as much as possible – Eating processed foods such as canned soups or frozen dinners is not recommended when following a low-sodium diet since these items often contain added salt.

Read food labels – Pay close attention to food labels when grocery shopping so that you can make sure you are choosing items with no more than 140 mg of sodium per serving.

Avoid adding extra salt during cooking – Try to avoid adding extra salt during cooking or at the table since this can quickly add up throughout the day.

Rinse canned items – Rinse canned beans or vegetables before using them in recipes since this can help to reduce the amount of salt they contain by up to 40%.

Use herbs and spices – Experiment with herbs and spices when cooking instead of adding salt for flavour. This will help to keep your meals flavorful without adding too much sodium.

Watch out for hidden sources of sodium – Ingredients like baking powder, baking soda, monosodium glutamate (MSG), soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce can all be hidden sources of sodium in recipes so make sure to check labels carefully when cooking with these ingredients.

Check restaurant menus – Many restaurants now offer lower-sodium options on their menus so if you are dining out be sure to ask about what options are available that meet your dietary needs.

By following these tips and focusing on eating fresh and unprocessed foods as much as possible, it’s possible to maintain a healthy low-sodium diet that’s both nutritious and flavourful!

