Sawan 2022: Not just non-veg, DON'T eat these food items to avoid financial problems

Sawan 2022: One of Hindu's most auspicious months Sawan started on the 14th July and will continue till August 12. It is believed that whoever worships Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with devotion and dedication during this month gets all their wishes fulfilled. The second Monday of Sawan will take place on July 25. At the same time, special care should be taken regarding food in the month of Sawan. It is said that people should avoid eating non-vegetarian food and should not drink alcohol. But there are so many fruits and vegetables that are also forbidden from eating during Sawan month. Let us know what things should be included in the diet in the month of Sawan and what should be avoided.

Garlic

Garlic should not be eaten in the month of Sawan. It is considered tamasic. Consuming them can distract the mind from worship.

Onion

One should only consume Sattvik dinner during Sawan that is why onion should be completely avoided. Both onion and Garlic are hot foods or tamasic which can effect your worship.

Brinjal

Brinjal is considered an impure vegetable according to Hindu scriptures. It is also considered unlucky by few people. That is why one should not eat brinjal during the holy month.

Leafy greens vegetables

Leafy greens vegetables like spinach, radish, and cabbage should be avoided during the month of Sawan. Actually, due to the monsoon, insects get caught in them, which can make you sick by eating them.

Eat these things in Sawan

Quickly digestible green vegetables should be consumed in the month of Sawan.

Other seasonal fruits like apple, banana, mango, pomegranate, pear, jamun can be consumed in Sawan.

Disclaimer- This article is based on general public information and proverbs. India TV does not confirm its veracity. Before starting any diet consult an expert from the relevant field.

