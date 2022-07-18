Sawan 2022: Bhasma Aarti performed at Mahakal Ujjain temple on first Monday, see photos

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhasma Aarti at Mahakal Ujjain temple

Sawan 2022: July 18 marks the first Monday of this year's Sawan month. Due to being the first Monday of Shravan month across the world, devotees are thronging the Shiva temples. Since morning, the cymbals in Shiva temples, chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole' have been heard. In fact, due to Covid pandemic, Shiva Darshan and Shiva worship could not be done in Shiva temples for two years in the month of Shravan, which is why this time the devotees do not want to miss the opportunity.

Devotees were seen queuing since late at night to have darshan of Baba Mahakal at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain from 2:00 pm. The incineration of Baba Mahakal started at 2.30 in the morning, and thousands of devotees had the darshan.

On the first Monday of Shravan, special bhasma aarti of Baba Mahakal was performed in Mahakaleshwar temple. First Mahakal Baba was bathed with water which was followed by Maha Panchamrit Abhishek with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juice. After that, Baba was offered ashes. After being incinerated, Baba was incinerated with cymbals-manjire, drums and conch shells.

Image Source : INDIA TVBhasma Aarti at Mahakal Ujjain temple

Image Source : INDIA TVBhasma Aarti performed at Mahakal Ujjain temple

It is believed that the month of Shravan is the most beloved month of Lord Bholenath. Worshipping Shiva in the month of Shravan gives instant relief from all the troubles. That's why devotees wait for this day in a special way.

Mahesh Pujari, the priest of the Mahakal temple, had told that the first Monday of Sawan is called Chandra Vaas, it is called a Shaant Din, hence Lord Shiva also feels calm and happy today. That is why today Bhasma Aarti is performed with full divinity.