Onam 2019: Best mouth-watering dishes that you can binge on

Onam festival is here and it's time to relish your taste buds with mouth-watering food from South India. Believe it or not, South Indian dishes are healthy as well as delicious at the same time. Right from Idli, Dosa, Sambhar, Appam and a lot more, a South Indian platter is loaded with a variety of items. Hence on Onam, let's have a look at all the dishes that we can munch on and enjoy the festival!

Varutharacha Sambar

Made from roasted coconut, Varutharacha Sambhar is one of the most famous dishes from South India. It is slightly unusual in taste due to heavy mixture of coconut in it.

Avial

Popular in Tamil cuisine and Udupi cuisine, Avial is one of the most famous dishes made from the thick mixture of vegetables and coconut, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves

Rice Puttu

Rice Puttu is a traditional dish of Kerala prepared with rice flour and coconut. It is usually served with 'kadala' curry.

Unni Appam

Unni Appam is a small round snack made from rice, jaggery, banana, roasted coconut pieces, roasted sesame seeds, ghee. It is one of the popular snacks made in Kerala.

Parippu Curry

Parippu Curry is an essential part of the Onam Sadya. It is made using a mixture of daals and coconut oil. It is often served with rice and chapatis like any Indian curry.

Banana Chips

Banana chips are one of the most popular snacks from South India. Thin slices of banana with the right touch of spices make the perfect snacks. They can be baked or deep-fried, as per the requirement. Serving them topped with honey or coconut chutney is the best way to relish the taste.

Chakkai Chips

Jackfruit is one of the famous fruits in Kerala. It is prepared by deep frying the Chakka Chulas. Jackfruit is widely found in Kerala and thus very popular.

Vegetable Rasam

Rasam is a South Indian soup which is prepared using tamarind juice as a base. Adding tomato, chili pepper, pepper, cumin and other spices as seasonings make it delicious in taste.

Dry Fruits Kesari

When it comes to sweets, the Dry Fruit Kesari holds a very special position. It is made up of rava and dry fruits. It is often prepared for festivals only.

Happy Onam To All Of You!

