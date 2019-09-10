Happy Onam 2019: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Wishes Images, Greetings, Messages, SMS, Pictures

Image Source : TWITTER Happy Onam 2019: Whatsapp Status and Videos, Maveli Images & Onam wishes to celebrate the festive season

Onam 2019 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Images: People in Kearala celebrate the festival of Onam with great enthusiasm and fun every year. The holy occasion is celebrated in the in the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam calendar, which in Gregorian calendar overlaps with August–September. This year, Onam falls on 13th September and the markets have already started gearing up for the festival. Malayalis all across have started preparing for the festivals with great zeal. The festival which is celebrated for ten days is held in honour of generous king Mahabali, who led his state to the path of prosperity. The king never disappointed his subject and let anyone go empty-handed from his door.

It is also said that in these 10 days, the generous King’s spirit visits his subjects and bless them with prosperity. The festival also marks the harvest season which means the Malayalam New Year. From Snake boat races (Vallam Kali) to delicacies known as Onam Sadhya, people get together to add more happiness to the festival.

The celebration also includes Tiger dances (Pulikali), flower decoration (Pookkalam), women's dance (Thumbi Thullal), mask dance (Kummattikali), martial arts (Onathallu), folk songs and dance (Atthachamayam). Men and women wear traditional attires during the festival.

What is Onam Sadhya and what is the special dish of Onam?

Food is the most important part of any festival. Onam Sadhya is a feast which includes traditional vegetarian dishes prepared by men and women. In Malayalam, Sadhya means banquet. The includes Kaaya varuthatha (banana chips), chena varuthatha (yam chips), sarkara upperi (Jaggery coated banana chips), mango pickle, lime pickle, puli inji (tamarind & ginger chutney), kichadi (Gourd in mildly spiced yoghurt), pachadi (Pineapple in yoghurt) among others.

Who was King Mahabali?

King Mahabali or Great Bali was a kind Asura King. He was the great grandson of Hiranyakashipu and grand son of Prahlada

What is the meaning of Pookalam?

Pookalam is the flower and colour decoration done on the floor to welcome King Mahabali. Pookalam is arranged across ten days of Onam festivities and there is a particular flower for each day.

May Lord Vamana bless you with a wonderful harvest of your deeds at all times and on this festive occasion, may you reap a wonderful harvest of the crop, relationship and happiness.

Aishwaryavum, Samriddiyum …. Niranja nalla nalukal.. ennum undavatte oppam _manassil snehathinte oru …onam. HAPPY ONAM!

Onam is the festival when we realise the colours of nature. We are blessed with a wonderful land and equally wonderful people. And you are special in my life. Thank you for being my friend. Happy Onam to you!

May your life be decorated like Pookalam, sail in harmony like a snake boat, and provide you variety like the food at community luncheon

Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness. Let us now hope for those days to come back again, those good old days! Wish you a happy and prosperous Onam!

May this be an Onam with happiness and

prosperity. Let this be celebrated by every

Malayali, whoever and where ever they may be.

HAPPY ONAM

Happy Onam To All Of You!

