Suhana Khan goes bold and beautiful in black jumpsuit at The Archies event | Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is undeniably catching the spotlight, even before her official debut in the film industry. Suhana, who will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, recently graced a promotional event for the movie, showcasing her impeccable sense of style and glamour. She looked stunning in a black jumpsuit, exuding elegance and hotness. The starkid, who enjoys a massive fan following, opted for a tube black top jumpsuit having sleek black trousers detailing, effortlessly displaying her fashion finesse.

Complementing her ensemble, she adorned a pair of pink heels, completing her look with her loose, wavy locks and a radiant smile, adding to her undeniable charm as she walked the red carpet. Take a look:

Fan's reaction

Praising her, a user wrote, "She is going to make bigg in hindi cinema." Another added, "Wow, I now see why people hate and troll her, she’s beautiful, rich and brilliant." A third comment read, "Suhana is going to be a Superstar like her Dad." A comment said, "Suhana could have landed in any film as a lead actress but chose an ensemble cast, what a kind heart."

About The Archies

Over a month from now, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies will be released on Netflix. Starring Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the show is a coming-of-age musical, that will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale on the 7th of December 2023. It explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

It is an Indian adaptation of a popular comic book by the same name. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. The makers recently released the trailer of the film that introduced the dramatic lives of teenagers of Riverdale, a fictional hill station. It will see Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Khushi as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

