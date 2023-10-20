Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra showers love on cousin Mannara Chopra; shares childhood photo

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to extend her best wishes to her cousin, Mannara Chopra, who is currently a participant in the Bigg Boss 17 house. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is creating a buzz not only on television screens but social media too. At the show's grand premiere, Mannara was the first contestant to be introduced. Notably, she was granted special powers by Bigg Boss. For those unversed, Mannara is Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra's cousin.

In recent episodes of Bigg Boss, Mannara Chopra was captured on national television experiencing emotional distress, breaking down in tears and suffering from an anxiety attack. She expressed feeling overwhelmed as she claimed that the other contestants had persistently questioned her about her family. Amid this, Priyanka shared a throwback picture from her own Miss World days, where a young Mannara could be seen. Along with the photo, the Citadel actress wrote, "Throwback to little Mannara, good luck little one. (along with a red heart, strong arm emoji)". During the grand premiere, which took place on October 15, Mannara came across as one of the charismatic contestants.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRAPriyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

In the first nominations of the season, Abhishek Kumar, Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra were nominated for the evictions. This season, the Bigg Boss house is divided into three 'Makaans (house)' based on the themes of Dil (Heart), Dimaag (Mind), and Dum (Strength).

During the first Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants were given a task to nominate those they believed were misfits/'casting mistake' in the show. In the Dil house (representing those who play with their hearts), the contestants decided to nominate Mannara Chopra, while she nominated Neil Bhatt, mentioning the lower amount of interaction on the show. She had an emotional breakdown after the nominations.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 features a diverse and controversial group of celebrity contestants. The participants for this season include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya.

