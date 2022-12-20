Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal's glamourous and stylish looks from the pageant | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARGAM KOUSHAL Sargam Koushal's glamourous look

After 21 years, Sargam Koushal brought back the crown to India by becoming Mrs. World 2022, besting contestants from 63 countries. All eyes were on Sargam Koushal, a school teacher who turned model. Shaylyn Ford, Mrs. World 2021 from the US, presented the crown to Koushal during a ceremony at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Mrs Polynesia and Mrs Canada were named as first and second runner-up. Sargam wore a gorgeous pink slit gown for the final round.

Taking to Instagram, The Mrs India pageant's official page announced the winner. Sharing the picture of Miss World 2022, they wrote, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"

Sargam rocked in a shimmery pink gown with intricate embroidery work and sequins for the finale celebration. Here are some of the stylish moments of Sargam Koushal from Mrs World 2022 contest.

In the video, after announcement of Mrs World 2022, Sargam burst into tears and also give a walk wearing her pride, a new crown. She said, "We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world." Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Sargam also won the Mrs. India World 2022-23 back in June this year, which led her to represent India internationally.

