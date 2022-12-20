Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022: Know about Jammu teacher who brought back crown after 21 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARGAM KOUSHAL Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022

Sargam Koushal, who represented India at the Mrs. World 2022 pageant, has been crowned the winner beating contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years. Mrs. World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Mumbai-based Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Taking to Instagram, The Mrs India pageant's official page announced the winner. Sharing the picture of Miss World 2022, they wrote, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"

Aditi Govitrikar became the first Indian woman to win the honour for India in 2001 and after the wait of 21 long years, Sargam has scripted history again. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up. "We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world," the newly crowned Mrs World, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said in a video following the ceremony.

Who is Sargam Koushal?

Sargam Koushal hails from Jammu and is the daughter of the retired Chief Manager, the Bank of India. She also won the Mrs. India World 2022-23 back in June this year, which led her to represent India internationally. She did her schooling from Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Jammu and graduated from Women College from the same place. She did her Masters in English Literature from Jammu university.

Sargam also did her BEd from Government BEd College Jammu. She started her career as a teacher and soon decided to join the glamour world as a model. Apart from this, she is also a content writer and painter. Sargam tied the knot with Aditya Manohar Sharma, an Indian naval officer in 2018. Reportedly, he is presently posted in Mumbai. She also has a brother Manthan Koushal who is 7 years younger to her.

