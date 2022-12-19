Sargam Koushal crowned Mrs World 2022, brings back title to India after 21 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARGAM3 Sargam Koushal crowned Mrs World 2022

India's Sargam Koushal brought back the Mrs World crown after 21 years as she won the title. The event was held in Las Vegas and among the 63 contestants, Sargam was named the winner. She was crowned by Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the U.S.. On Sunday, taking to Instagram, The Mrs India pageant's official page announced the winner. Sharing the picture of Miss World 2022, they wrote, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"

Sargam wore a gorgeous pink slit gown for the final round. Sargam fought the title with Mrs Polynesia and was then crowned Mrs World 2022. In the video, after announcement of Mrs World 2022, Sargam burst into tears and also give a walk wearing her pride, a new crown. She said, "We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world."

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Sargam also won the Mrs. India World 2022-23 back in June this year, which led her to represent India internationally. Earlier, in 2001, the actor-model Aditi Govitrikar brought Mrs World title in India. Tagging Koushal, Govitrikar congratulated her and wrote: "Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey. it was time the crown came back after 21 years."

Meanwhile, Mrs. World, the first pageant for married women, was established in 1984. It was first known as Mrs Woman of the World before being renamed Mrs World in 1988. More than 80 nations have entered Mrs. World over the years, with Americans producing the majority of the victors.

