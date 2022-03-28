Megan Thee Stallion wears Indian designer Gaurav Gupta on Oscars 2022 red carpet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEESTALLION Megan Thee Stallion wears Indian designer Gaurav Gupta

The 94th annual Academy Awards, Oscars 2022, saw some great fashion moments from Hollywood's biggest stars. However Megan Thee Stallion immediately caught our attention, as the American rapper chose to wear Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for the red carpet event.

The Custom Gaurav Gupta Couture Creation is the Fantasy Biomorphic Gown, inspired by a mystical sea creature.

Megan's unabashed, fierce yet effortless personality is mirrored with the fibrous marine ecology of the infinite seas. Architecture and art joins forces through this custom look to bring Biomorphism to life.

The rapper even took to Instagram to share photos on the red carpet, captioning them, "Fresh off the plane to thee Oscars." The photos quickly went viral, amassing praise from Megan's fans all over the world.

From a conversation with Megan's stylist Eric Archibald to developing the bespoke couture gown- Gaurav Gupta's new PR firm in L.A Maison Bose owned by Hemasree Bose, an Indian origin entrepreneur, seamlessly brought two amazing artists together.

The colour is reminiscent of the Silvery-Blue counter-shaded dorsal of the creature that catches and reflects light in multiple directions. Larger than life fins engineered with the brand's indigenous sculpting technique, rhythmically sway with the slightest movement. The gown is adorned with thousands of glass beads and precious crystals that are intricately embroidered all over; the creation took over 1500 man hours to make.