Hina Khan looks sensational at Cannes in hot red off-shoulder gown; see pics

Hina Khan turned heads at the 75th Cannes Film Festival with her exemplary fashion sense. The popular television actress marked her second year at the film fest much in style. She looked breathtakingly beautiful as she stepped out in designer Rami Al Ali's masterpiece on day 1. Hina picked an off-shoulder hot red flowy gown for the sunny evening at the French Riviera. She kept her make-up subtle and completed the look with rectangular earrings.

Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the venue. Sharing the photos, Hina captioned the post, “#cannes2022 #frenchriviera”.

Take a look:

Fans and Friends reactions

In no time, Hina's post was bombarded with reactions from her fans and friends from the industry who rooted for the actress. Actress Surbhi Jyoti dropped 100 mark emojis. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Ohhhhhhhhhhh wow wow wow." Kushal Tandon and Aamir Ali also commented on the post with emoticons.

Earlier in the day, Hina Khan had shared a few pictures and videos of herself enjoying a meal on her Instagram stories and wrote, "This is who I am gearing up for the red carpet."

In a separate Instagram story, she wrote: "I really don't care what weighs on my body, I care about what weighs on my soul. Do what your heart says."

She will be attending the festival for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

Cannes debut

Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019. She attended the film fest for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film - Lines. She walked the red carpet in Ziad Nakad couture.

About Hina Khan

Hina Khan is known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. The actress was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika.

