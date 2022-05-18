Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MEHAKSATTAR2 Helly Shah makes her debut at the Cannes 2022 red carpet in a yellow dress; fans hail the 'Swaragini' actress

Helly Shah, known for her role in the TV show 'Swaragini' has finally made it to the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' actress is the second actress from the Television industry to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival. Before her, it was Hina Khan who stunned everyone with her presence at the French Riveria in the year 2019. This year too Hina will walk the red carpet along with other Indian celebrities. Coming back to Helly, she reached a day before and has finally stepped out at the prestigious festival wearing a bright yellow coloured short dress. Her pictures and videos in which Helly can be seen posing for the paps have gone viral on the internet.

Speaking about the attire, Helly chose a yellow halter neck mini dress with ruffles and a big flower in the front. Along with the same, she wore high nude heels and subtle makeup. Apart from that, she sported a chic straightened hairstyle with a clip on one side of her head.

As soon as her look went viral, her fans went crazy with reactions and tweeted about how she is carrying herself with great confidence. Not only this, there were many who wrote about how big it is for her to be able to make it up to an international film festival. See the reactions that followed:

A day ago, fans trended the hashtag #HellyShahAtCannes real-time after her first picture from France wearing casual jeans and crop top was shared.

For those unversed, Helly is all set to unveil the poster of her debut feature film titled 'Kaya Palat' at the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival. She will be seen alongside the writer, producer and actor of the film Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan.

Apart from her, a slew of Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rau, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, R. Madhavan, and AR Rahman, will also be present at the film festival.