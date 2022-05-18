Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela debuts in white Tony Ward Couture gown on red carpet; see pics, videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIRAUTELA_ARABFANS Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela made everyone's heart skip a beat as she walked down the red carpet at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. One of the most loved Bollywood celebrities, Urvashi is attending the biggest film festival for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film 'The Legend'. The actress opted for a one-shoulder Tony Ward Couture white gown with a multi-layered tulle. She complimented the look with statement earrings, a stunning bracelet, and a diamond ring. To complete the look, Urvashi went for bright crimson lips with hair tied into a bun.

Check out her pictures and videos below:

Urvashi was successful in impressing the fashion police and her fans who bombarded social media with their love-filled comments for the actress. The actress's confidence while walking the red carpet also left Indian fan's hearts swell with pride.

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela was seen at the Indian Pavilion section at Nice, which is situated at northwest of the city of Cannes on the French Riviera on the Mediterranean coast of France. The Indian Pavilion was inaugurated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2019. India is the Cannes Country of Honour this year in its 75th year of Independence.

Professional front

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her big Hollywood debut along with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. The film, produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes, will be directed by '365 Days' director Barbara Bialowas.

In addition, she will be seen in Jio Studios' 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda, and in an international music single where she will be seen opposite Jason Derulo.