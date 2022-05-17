Tuesday, May 17, 2022
     
Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone exudes glamour as she attends jury dinner; see FIRST LOOK

Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone made her first appearance at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez as she joined the jury for dinner. Check out her first look here!

Prerna Yadav Written by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2022 7:34 IST
Cannes Film Festival: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always shown us how to win the fashion game. From airport looks to red carpet events the actress exactly knows how to keep bringing the best style to the forefront. Recently, we have witnessed her experimenting with her sartorial and makeup choices. As the actress is gearing up for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, she joined the eight-member jury for dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez after an 11-hour long flight from LA. She was joined by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, British actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Rebecca Hall, US film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jeff Nichols, and Italian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jasmine Trinca. Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media platforms from the event. 

Check out the pictures below:

About Deepika Padukone's look:

The actress chose to wear a mini dress from Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2021 collection with long boots and looked like a breath of fresh air. She kept her hair open and make-up dewy.

On Monday, the actress also gave a glimpse of her journey to Cannes 2022. She shared a mini vlog on her Instagram handle. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, before Cannes, Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California. She is the first Indian to be signed on as a 'House Ambassador' by Louis Vuitton. 

The actress was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan and had made her Hollywood debut with the 2017 film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, lead by Vin Diesel.

