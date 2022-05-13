Deepika Padukone is too hot to handle at Louis Vuitton Cruise Show; see her scintillating pics here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEEPIKAMAGICAL1 Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to become house ambassador of Louis Vuitton.

Deepika is also part of eight-member jury of the Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone exactly knows how to turn up the heat with her ace fashion choices and out-of-the-box style statement. And that's why the leading Bollywood actress is making a mark on the international front. From Cannes Film Festival jury member to Louis Vuitton's only Indian home ambassador in 167 years, Deepika Padukone is making us all so proud. Recently, she attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in San Diego, California and she looked oh so beautiful! She chose to pair a quirky oversized black jacket with knee-high boots and carried a brown handbag to complete the look. The actress made heads turn in a messy hair bun and smokey makeup.

Deepika looked every inch gorgeous in the outfit and her fans cannot stop drooling over her ultimate hotness quotient. Check out their reactions and glimpses from the event below:

Deepika Padukone was recently announced as Louis Vuitton's latest House Ambassador. She is the first Indian to be appointed as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. The actress first collaborated with the brand in Nicolas Ghesquiere's novel-inspired Pre-Fall 2020 campaign.