Deepika Padukone shares a sneak peek into her trip to Cannes 2022; fans remark 'Oh so cool!!'

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

Bollywood Superstar Deepika Padukone has reached Cannes to be part of the prestigious film festival this year as one of jury members. On Monday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip treating her fans about her arrival at the Cannes. In the video clip, Deepika can be spotted sporting a denim cropped jacket giving a very casual vibe to the viewers. The video shows a glimpse of her journey to the Cannes in style.

Take a look:

Deepika shared that she mostly slept during her 11-hour flight journey. At the end of the video, the 36-year-old star is seen tossing about her decision on what she should be doing next - eat or sleep. And the actor opts for eating. "Eating is always a good plan, she said. She also mentions an inscription towards the end of the video saying, "From Cannes, with love."

Fans reactions

In no time, Deepika's post was bombarded with reactions from her fans nd followers who are super thrilled to witness their favoririte actress join the jury of the prestigious film festival. One of the users wrote, "Can't wait for Cannes looks." Another said, "Absolutely awesome." A user also commented, "Oh so cool!!"

Deepika Padukone upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Deepika recently was announced as the first Indian to be signed as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. She has joined Emma Stone and Zhou Dongyu, shot by Ethan James Green.

On the work front, Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

