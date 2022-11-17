Ananya Panday or Nikki Tamboli, who dialed the fashion hotline in black Catsuit better?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RUCCHITAMISHRA Ananya Panday or Nikki Tamboli

Fashion Face Off: Ananya Panday and Nikki Tamboli are fashion icons! They often leave fans amazed with their unconventional sartorial choices and dressing sense. Recently, Nikki, who was a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, glammed up in a black catsuit with a cutout at the midriff for her birthday. Well, the same outfit was worn by Ananya on November 16 as she was spotted at an event. While, both Nikki and Ananya have done justice to the look, it is quite difficult to say who carried it better.

Nikki Tamboli's Birthday Dress

On Nikki's birthday, she ruled the night in town with friends in a black catsuit with a cutout at the midriff and off-shoulder neckline that makes for an added bonus to the already trendy look. She paired her outfit with a pair of black pumps and her hair was left open. Adding more drama to her look were smokey eyes, fluttery lashes and a nude lip.

Image Source : TWITTER/@RUCCHITAMISHRANikki Tamboli

Ananya Panday's look

Talking about Ananya, the actress dazzled like a diva as she attended a swanky dinner in New York hosted by jewellery brand Swarovski. She wore a midriff-baring black outfit, pairing it with some Swaroski crystals. Taking to her social media, Ananya shared a series of photos and videos and wrote, “Such an honour to attend the @swarovski #OpenTheWonder dinner in NYC with such gorgeous, wonderful people.”

The figure-hugging, all-black outfit that Ananya Panday wore was replete with voguish details. It featured a bold plunging neckline and attached fitted trousers. She further raised the temperature in a pair of black heels, nude lips, highlighter and sleek black eyeliner.

At the star-studded gathering, Ananya was snapped with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Pretty Litlle Liars star Lucy Hale. She also posted a selfie with actor Freida Pinto, best known for her appearance in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. ALSO READ: Ananya Panday snapped with supermodel Irina Shayk in New York | PHOTO

Reacting to the post, her mom Bhavana Pandey commented, “Love,” followed by heart emojis. Her friends, including Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda, also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film Advance Booking, Runtime, Screen Count & more

Read More Lifestyle News