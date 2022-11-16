Ananya Panday snapped with supermodel Irina Shayk in New York | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Irina Shayk and Ananya Panday snapped together in New York

Ananya Panday is in New York currently and attended an event hosted by jewellery brand Swarovski. At the star-studded gathering, Ananya was snapped with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Pretty Litlle Liars star Lucy Hale. As Ananya shared pictures from the gala night, her Instagram post was flooded with loving comments. Ananya put her fashionable foot forward as she stunned in a cut-out jumpsuit in black. She adorned her fashionable look with shining jewellery.

Ananya Panday's photo with Irina Shayk

Ananya posted many pictures on social media from the time she attended the Swarovski event. While she posed confidently at the red carpet in her stylish look in some of the images, in one of the photos, she was snapped with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale. She captioned her post, "Such an honour to attend the @swarovski #OpenTheWonder dinner in NYC with such gorgeous, wonderful people thank you (sic)."

Ananya Panday's bold outfit

At the Swarovski event, Ananya Panday looked party-ready in a gorgeous black body-fitting outfit a styled it with chunky jewellery. After she revealed her bold outfit, Ananya shared pictures posing with the breathtaking Irina Shayk.

