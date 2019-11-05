5 types of boots every girl should own in her winter wardrobe

Come winter and the first thing that any girl gets her hands on is boots. Now that winter is officially making an arrival, bringing out your collection of boots or buying new ones is totally acceptable. But before you start, check out this list of 5 types of boots that every girl should definitely have in her winter wardrobe. Start ticking off from this checklist right away!

1. Thigh-high boots-

Thigh-high boots are the 'it boots' of this season. If you're not yet ready to give up on your shorts, dresses or mini skirts yet, they will rescue you from any such situation. Supermodels Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and a tonne other celebrities love them to bits; thanks to their capability of going well with almost anything - dresses, shorts, jeans, you name it and thigh-high boots can amp up any outfit.

2. Ugg boots-

A pair of fuzzy ugg boots is a must-have in every girls' winter shoe wardrobe. Uggs is a style of sheepskin boots originating in Australia that have fleece on the insides and are tanned on the outside. They make for super cute outfits while keeping you warm throughout the winters.

3. Combat boots-

Perfect for days when you're ready to take on the world, combat boots are the 'statement shoes' every girl should own. They can be dressed up or down according to the ocassion. There are a lot of options available in the market with chunky detailing and lace-up details. They are comfy, look uber chic and can be worn on most occasions.

4. The ankle booties-

The most basic of all the winter boots, ankle booties can prove to be a great addition to your wardrobes. They are perfect for days when you don't want to put the effort into looking good or you're simply running late. A simple cashmere sweater paired with jeans will make for a great girl next door look. Go for designs that are pointy in the front- they tend to look more chic and polished.

5. Knee-high boots-

The chicest boots out of a million types available in the market, these are the best choice for 'everyday shoes'. They are a statement in themselves and hence don't require the 'extra effort'. Pair them with sweaters and sweatshirts for an everyday look and with blazers and jackets for a polished, sexy look that is great for a night out with girls or even a date night.