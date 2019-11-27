Malaika Arora shines brighter than a star in her latest photo shoot; stuns in metallic, embellished dresses

Malaika Arora shines brighter than a star in her latest photo shoot, stuns in metallic dresses

Actress, dancer, model, VJ, television personality and the 'owner of a super-hot body', Malaika Arora hath us shook with her latest photoshoot pictures, yet again. The lovely lady is ruling the internet as her pictures in stunning shimmery metallic gowns are going viral. Her fans are showering all kinds of praises on her as she looks smashing in both her outfits. The actress took to Instagram to post pictures of herself in a sequinned gown and her stylist her shared her pictures in an embellished gown.

Out of the two dresses she wore, one was a sequinned gown from a Dubai based brand, Alina Anwar Couture. The full length gown featured 'leg of mutton' sleeves that includes puffed detailing at the shoulder and tapering fitted sleeves with a deep V neck. She has paired it it with metallic silver strappy heels and green emerald studded neckpiece. The dress also features an overlapping thigh-high slit on the bottom part of the dress. Sleek side parted pulled back hair along along with stunning metallic pins holding the sides is the perfect hairstyle to go with this look. Sexy smoky eyes and nude lips had us going gaga!

Check out the pictures below:

Other than this amazing dress, she wore a Yousef Al Jasmi high neck embellished gown. The amazing piece featured extended cap sleeves and a figure hugging silhouette. The statuesque gown that features gathered embellished lines going from the centre to the sides hugs Malaika's body at all the right places, giving her a perfect hour-glass figure. We love how she's paired the dress with oxblood lips and blow dried hair, giving her an extremely sexy and sultry look.

Check out her pictures below:

She's kept the jewellery very simple, pairing the dress with simple drop earrings from Gehna jewellers.

From the looks of it, Malaika seems to be dressed for the next season of India's Top Model. If the reports are true, we can't wait for more head-turning looks from the actress.