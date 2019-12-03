Kriti Sanon is high on Indian ethnic wear and we are here for it

Kriti Sanon is all out and about promoting her latest movie, Panipat- all set to release on the 6th of December 2019 and we are busy drooling over her beautiful outfits from the promotional stints. The 'Heropanti' actress seems to be enjoying wearing Indian ethnic wear these days and has been spotted donning the traditional clothing on most ocassions lately, drawing inspiration from her character of Parvati Bai in Panipat. She has been experimenting with her look- sporting sarees, voluminous anarkalis as well as bohemian indo-western clothing.

Here are some of her best Indian wear looks from her promtional activities.

1. Not so mellow yellows

The latest entrant in Kriti Sanon's traditional lookbook and one of her brightest looks so far is this bright lemon yellow saree with a ruffled pallu. The blouse with heavy ruffled sleeves is the perfect for a gloomy day. We love the contrast colourplay with the emerald green and golden necklace, also from designer Manish Malhotra's collection.

2. Radiant rani

We absolutely love this vibrant lehenga from Jayanti Reddy's label. The choli featuring peplum details and flared sleeves is very different from blouses that Kriti has sported earlier. Dangling silver earrings and basic makeup make for a winning look!

3. Saree, not sorry!

Adding a quirky twist to her traditional the cliche old saree, Kriti sported this Abraham & Thakore sustainable viscose leaf saree complete with a kurti instead of a blouse. But the highlight of this outfit will defintely be the choice of shoes- the super cool white sneakers. We love the side braid, silver earrings as well as rings. Too cool!

4. Black magic

One of our personal favourite looks of the actress, this black printed anarkarli from Rohit Bal Couture looks stunning on Kriti. The printed floral motifs on the gher along with the sheer sleeves is perfect for any occassion. Kriti's red pout and bright red carnation along with silver earrings makes for a head-turning look!

5. Boho babe-

Kriti Sanon stepped up her fashion game by ditching the sarees and kurtas for a printed bohemian kaftan by designer Ridhima Bhasin. She paired it with printed flared pants. We love how she went for the bohemian maximalist look with stacked up silver bangles and silver earrings. Her slightly crimpped curled hair and smokey eyes complement the look perfectly.

6. Traditional twist

There is nothing that we don't like about this look. The rani pink benarasi saree, the bandeau blouse and the chandbalis make the most perfect combination ever! What do you think?

