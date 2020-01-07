Kiara Advani's basic airport look costs bomb. Can you guess its price?

Kiara Advani keeps it simple for her recent airport look.

Kiara Advani's style statement is simple yet stylish. She prefers keeping it minimalistic without going overboard with her style statement. If you go through her recent Good Newwz promotion looks, Kiara experimented with colours keeping accessories to minimum. She stuck to nude makeup throughout her promotions spree, accentuating her natural beauty.

Recently, Kiara was spotted at the airport in a cool and sporty avatar. She paired a hooded sweatshirt with black jeggings. Simple and sweet enough. Right? But, the cost of Kiara's casual off duty airport look will send you into a frenzy.

Kiara picked a white Balenciaga sweatshirt with classic black leggings and knee-length boots. She accessorised her outfit with a Off-White's black and white stripe bag with yellow strap. Her entire look costs a bomb despite it being basic in styling.

While her Balenciaga hoodie costs Rs. 52,404, the Off-White bag costs approx Rs. 82,103, putting up a whopping total of over Rs. 1,34,507.

You can take a leaf out of Kiara's airport avatar for your next casual outing.

What are your thoughts on Kiara's look?