Katrina-Vicky pay tribute to her mother’s British heritage; 40 artisans spent 1800 hours to handcraft outfit

Katrina Kaif made sure to add personal details to her wedding outfits. While her wedding veil kept in mind the groom Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots, the couple's pre-wedding ceremony outfits paid tribute to Katrina's mother's British heritage. Ace designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designed these outfits shared details about them as he posted new pictures of the couple from the wedding ceremony.

In the photos, Katrina is dressed in full regalia of pastel shade. The designer created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil like a white wedding gown. It also had detailing of English flowers on it. Such intricate detailing was brought to life by 40 artisans who spent 1800 hours to handcraft the beautiful Whereas, for the groom, the designer chose a gorgeous bandgala sherwani that complimented the bride's outfit. He also shared a detail note explaining the Bollywood couple's ensembles.

"Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif pays tribute to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals. The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft."

On the jewelry front, "The sari is paired with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds, with matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry."

As for groom Vicky Kaushal, the designer elaborated writing, "The groom @vickykaushal09 also pays homage to the bride’s mother in a pastel Ashes of Rose coloured bandhgala with trousers in Merino wool with Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons and custom-made juttis by Sabyasachi Accessories @sabyasachiaccessories."

Here are other wedding outfits of Bollywood couple --Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal -- designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee: