Katrina Kaif's red saree is the perfect amount of bright and basic

Katrina Kaif's red saree is the right amount of basic and bright

Whenever it comes to the top league actresses in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif always tops the charts. She is known for her chirpy personality as well as her exceptionally good looks. Katrina is also one of those few actresses who managed to make a mark in Bollywood in spite of being born and brought up outside of India. Not only that, the Bharat actress is loved by her fans for her love for fashion and brilliantly put together looks. She never fails to impress with any appearance that she makes, always making the masses go drooling.

Katrina Kaif yesterday shared pictures of herself donning a beautiful red saree and we left us mesmerized. It was just yesterday that she was showing off her enviable body in a white lacy crop top and pants, and now she has bowled us over again dressed in a blood-red Anita Dongre number. The red printed saree features floral blue coloured motifs all-over along with a printed border. The actress wore a plain sleeveless red blouse and paired her look with studded drop earrings.

She kept her makeup simple with mascaraed eyes and nude lips along with open hair. A red bindi completed the perfect look!

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in the movie Sooryavanshi along with actor Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi is a part of Rohit Shetty’s series of cop movies and Katrina and Akshay will be coming together for the movie after Tees Maar Khan. The movie also stars Neena Gupta, Sikander Kher, Gulshan Grover and is set to release on March 27, 2020.