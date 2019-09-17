PM Modi and his suave style statement: Because when he dresses, the world watches

PM Modi & his sauve style statement : Because when he dresses, the world watches!

Love him or hate him, but you cannot ignore him. This is one quote that stands absolutely true for our dearest PM, Narendra Modi. The official head of the largest democracy in the world, PM Modi is no ordinary man. He is one of the most powerful men in the world, by the virtue of his post, and a greatly loved leader because of his capabilities to connect with people at large.

Being the third most followed political leader on Twitter, right after Obama and Trump, speaks massively about his reach as a next-generation leader. Be it PubG or Swachh Bharat, he has a perspective on everything and a multi-dimensional personality, perfect enough to represent our diverse India.

In an attempt to explore another dimension of his personality, on his birthday this year, we bring to you the most loved fashion moments of his.

1. When he pulled off the white-on-white look better than Deepika Padukone herself

Deepika is known for one tone dressing, especially white on white. But PM Modi can easily give her a run for money. Looking dapper in an off white kurta and jacket, PM Modi looks like the perfect 'messenger of peace' here!

2. When he color-blocked his way to glory

What is considered an otherwise difficult look to achieve, PM Modi nailed the color blocking trend with utmost ease. The maroon jacket stands out perfectly against the white kurta and makes for one great look.

3. When he pulled off pastels like a boss

This honestly is our favorite look. The pastel pink looks great on the PM and is a very fresh take on otherwise boring professional dressing colors. He should definitely wear more of this color.

4. Be it Indian or Western wear, PM nails it EVERY TIME.

PM Modi sure knows how to turn heads, be it in his traditional kurta pajama or a formal western suit. Looking dapper here in a black bandhgala, he is great at giving his counterparts a great competition every time.

5. When his pinstripe suit with his name on it made more headlines than most important news

PM Modi in a customized bandhgala suit.

Modi once adorned a very famous customized suit that had his name embroidered in the form of stripes and made major headlines. It was later auctioned for Rs 4.31 crores. TBH, we are not surprised. the only people who could have pulled off a clothing piece with their name on it is either Ranveer Singh or our PM Modi. Full marks on such a bold move!

6. 'Jaisa desh, waisa bhesh'

PM Modi in Nagaland at the Hornbill festival.

Our PM Modi knows that the way to connect with people is to get colored in their own hues. That's why he makes sure to dress according to the place and the people he is visiting. Be it the Hornbill festival of Nagaland or visit to Mongolia, Modi always adorns a special accessory or dress to vibe better with the crowd. And we have to say, he carries even the most traditional dresses with panache!

7. He knows the power of accessorising

Modi in a 'kala chashma'

Be it 'Kala Chashma', Rudrakash mala or a bright-colored shawl, Modi takes accessorising pretty seriously and oh boy, he looks smashing! Don't you agree?

Wishing our PM a very happy birthday! May you stay as stylish forever. Keep rocking!