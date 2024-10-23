Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: Take inspiration from THESE B-Town celebs to ace your fashion game this Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A look at Bollywood celebs-inspired Diwali outfits

Diwali preparations are going on in full swing these days. The enthusiasm for Diwali is most visible in the markets. Most people wear new clothes on Diwali. Clothes are especially shopped to be worn on Diwali day. If you want to look the most beautiful and stylish on Diwali day, you can copy the Diwali look of Bollywood actresses. Recently, Bollywood divas were seen wearing beautiful dresses one after the other at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Actress Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful pink lehenga at the Diwali party. She wore the lehenga without a dupatta. She wore two big bangles in her hands, big earrings in her ears, and tied her hair. A light multi-coloured patchwork was seen on Alia's lehenga. You can also buy this type of lehenga for Diwali.

This time the fashion of sleeveless blouse is quite in trend. You can carry a sleeveless blouse with any beautiful saree. Shraddha Kapoor has worn a very beautiful zari saree which has been teamed up with a matching blouse.

Similarly, Janhvi Kapoor has carried a multi-colored saree. However, Ananya Pandey's look was different from the rest. Ananya has worn a pearl white net saree with a sleeveless blouse.

Kriti Sanon looks extremely beautiful in a beautiful yellow saree and a teeka on her forehead. Kriti Sanon has paired the yellow saree with a pearl white blouse. Kriti Sanon's saree look is enhanced by her beautiful cross-back neck. To further enhance her look, the actress has worn big earrings.

Suhana Khanna was also a big hit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The actress stole the show by wearing a red saree. Suhana wore the saree with an off-shoulder tube top. She has lightly curled her hair and worn small earrings. Suhana looks very beautiful in this simple look.

This time, along with sleeveless blouses, tube top style blouses are also quite in fashion. Apart from Suhana Khan, actress Nusrat Bharucha also reached the Diwali party wearing a green plain saree with a shiny tube top. Nusrat wore the pallu of the saree by pulling it out from inside the blouse, which is a very different style. You can also wear a saree like this.

