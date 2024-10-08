Steal the spotlight with THESE Bollywood inspired Lehenga ideas for garba night this Navratri

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood-inspired Lehenga ideas for garba night

If you want to look the most beautiful in Garba and Dandiya, then you can copy the look of the actresses. Multi-coloured lehenga looks beautiful in Garba. You can make your look more beautiful by making a braid or a gajra in your hair. You can wear oxidised jewellery for Garba or a beautiful choker around your neck will also make you different from others. If you don't understand anything, then you can take inspiration from these Bollywood actresses and style gorgeous lehengas to rock the floor on garba night this Navratri. Here are some of these given below:

For Garba, you can choose a beautiful lehenga like actress Sara Ali Khan. Sara wore a multi-coloured lehenga with a V-neck blouse. The actress has tied the heavy dupatta in Gujarati style. She has a stringed back neck with it. She has tied her hair in a messy pony and has put a small bindi on it. She is wearing a multi-coloured necklace around her neck and bangles in one hand.

You can wear a purple dupatta and multi-coloured lehenga like Janhvi Kapoor. You can wear the dupatta directly like a pallu saree. Tie the dupatta with a belt to give it a beautiful look. Wear a multi-coloured choker around your neck and matching earrings. You can make a bun in your hair and put a beautiful gajra on it. Complete your look with a small bindi.

If you don't want to wear a multi-coloured lehenga, then you can wear a pink lehenga or any other coloured lehenga like Tripti Dimri. Your dupatta gives a different look in Garba. For this, carry the dupatta in pleats. You can complete the look with Kundan jewellery or any other jewellery. Tie your hair and put a gajra on top. This will also make it easier for you to dance.

If you are not in the mood to dance, then you can also carry the lehenga dupatta by removing it for Garba. The printed lehenga with the mehndi green blouse looks very beautiful. Tie your hair like Genelia and complete the look with a beautiful choker around your neck.

