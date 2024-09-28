Saturday, September 28, 2024
     
  5. Style your lehenga, chaniya choli in THESE ways to ace the fashion game this Navratri

Elevate your Navratri look with stunning lehenga and chaniya choli styles! Discover trendy ways to accessorize and ace the festive fashion game by seeking inspiration from these Bollywood actresses.

Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2024 14:05 IST
lehenga, chaniya choli
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Style your lehenga, chaniya choli in THESE ways

Sharadiya Navratri is starting on October 3. Different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for the entire 9 days. Beautiful tableaus of Maa are decorated in societies and streets. People come out of their houses well-dressed during Navratri. Especially women make elaborate preparations for Garba and Dandiya night. If you want to look the most beautiful and stylish on the day of Dandiya night then we have got you covered. Here are some special looks of Bollywood actresses from which you can take inspiration and learn different ways to style your traditional outfit for dandiya and garba night.

Looks for Dandiya Night and Garba Night:

Be it Dandiya night or Garba, ethnic outfits look good in Navratri. You can copy this look of Janhvi Kapoor for Dandiya night. Chaniya choli style lehenga, choker around the neck, hair bun, gajra, and waistband will give you the perfect dance look. 

If you want, you can complement your look with oxidized jewellery like Shilpa Shetty. For Garba night or Dandiya night, you can carry any multicoloured lehenga like this and with it, open hair, a nose pin, and big round earrings, a choker around the neck will give you a beautiful look.

If you are looking for something different, then this time you can carry your look like Kangana Ranaut. Tie your hair in a bun and decorate it with roses. Carry a lehenga and dupatta like Kangana. Wear a contrasting neckpiece and earrings.

Light and neutral shades are in fashion these days. You can wear an off white dupatta and a multicoloured lehenga like Genelia D'Souza. Complement the look with earrings, a choker and a bun.

Be it Garba or Dandiya, the Ambani family celebrates every festival with great pomp and show. On the day of Garba, you can copy the looks of the Ambani family's younger daughter-in-law and Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant. The way Radhika has pinned up the multi-coloured lehenga and worn it will make you feel very comfortable in Garba. You can complete this look with a long braid and simple makeup.

