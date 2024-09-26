Delhi Divas Beauty Pageant to be held on September 28, check deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The Delhi Divas Beauty Pageant is to be held on September 28.

Miss and Mrs India Divas is a prestigious beauty pageant that started in 2018. They have organised five national-level and 11 state-level beauty pageants. Their national-level beauty pageants were held in places like Goa and Delhi in 5-star hotels and state-level beauty pageants have been held in Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.

Their winners have also participated at the international level having won the title of Miss and Mrs Earth.

After mega-successful events of 5 national-level and 11 state-level beauty pageants, Divas Beauty Pageant in collaboration with "Success Wiing" by Bannya Basu, is coming with "Delhi Divas Beauty Pageant 2024".

The grand finale of the Delhi Divas Beauty Pageant is on September 28, 2024, at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, East Delhi.

The pageant will be held in three categories: Miss Delhi Diva, Mrs Delhi Diva and Mrs Delhi Diva (Classic). The age limit is from 18 to 60 years.

Check out their Instagram post here:

The Delhi Divas Beauty Pageant honours grace, beauty, and self-determination. Talented people from many backgrounds come together for this esteemed event to showcase their accomplishments and special traits. Their pageant, Miss & Mrs Delhi Divas, is unique because it embraces the real meaning of inclusivity and diversity. They honour people from many backgrounds, dispelling myths and spreading an empowering and accepting message. They establish a stage where participants may shine and inspire others with their unique approach that blends fashion, talent, and style.