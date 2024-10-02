Navratri 2024: Which colour to wear on first day? From saree to suit, here's outfit ideas to style

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Navratri 2024: Which colour to wear on first day?

Women wear clothes of different colors for the entire 9 days of Navratri. Wearing yellow clothes on the first day of Navratri is considered auspicious. You should prepare your entire wardrobe from now itself. What to wear from saree to suit and lehenga. For this, you can choose dresses according to different colours so that you look different and very beautiful every day. Here you can choose among these options and finalise what to wear on the first day of Navratri.

On the first day of Navratri, you can wear a yellow colored saree. Like Janhvi Kapoor, a gajra in hair and an open pallu will give you a beautiful look. You can wear any saree made of silk, cotton, jimichu, chiffon, or jotter. You can pair a yellow saree with a golden blouse. A red band on the forehead will make you look beautiful.

If you have a yellow lehenga, you can wear it during Navratri. You can easily copy this beautiful look of Rashmika Mandana. A braid tied in the hair and a beautiful neckpiece on it will increase your beauty manifold. This is the best time to wear your ethnic wear again, so don't be lazy at all.

Saree always gives a beautiful look. You can also wear a yellow or any yellow look multi-coloured saree like the Ambani family's younger daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. According to your convenience, you can carry the saree in pin-up or open pallu style.

The combination of pink and yellow looks very good. You can wear a yellow saree with open hair like Shloka Mehta. If you don't want a heavy look, then just a mangalsutra and a small bindi will enhance your look.

On the first day of Navratri, girls can wear a Lucknowi kurta with chikankari work. Nowadays, churidar suits have come back in fashion. If you have an old yellow churidar suit, you can use that too. If you have a pink, red, or green suit, then wear a yellow dupatta over it.

