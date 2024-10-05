Navratri 2024: Useful tips to style old saree, lehenga for Garba and Dandiya nights

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tips to style old saree, and lehenga for Garba and Dandiya nights.

Women think a lot about their looks during Navratri. One day is chosen for saree, one day for suit, one day for lehenga or skirt. Everyone prepares a dress skirt or lehenga for Garba and Dandiya nights. If you want, you can wear your old skirt or lehenga very well for this dress. First, let us tell you what the way to style the skirt should be.

Give a new look to the old skirt-

If the skirt is plain, then you can buy a printed smart crop top with it, this will make a good combination and the look of the skirt with a crop top is also great. There is no need to wear a very heavy oxidised necklace with a printed crop top, wear big oxidised earrings instead. If you want to wear a necklace, then wear a very plain and light oxidized neckpiece instead of a multi-colour. If you have a printed skirt, then you can wear a plain colour crop top with it. If your skin is fair, then you can buy a top of any colour, if you have a slightly dark complexion, then a maroon, the black, purple, navy blue or peach colour top will look beautiful. Wear a nice and heavy oxidized neckpiece with a plain top and small earrings will look good.

How to use old lehenga-

To reuse lehenga, first of all, if there is any heavy lace or design in it which can be removed then do that. Many times lehenga has a heavy border at the bottom which can be removed. After this, buy a plain top in the same colour. Remember that the design of the lehenga is a bit on the heavy side, so keep the top as simple as possible. Also, carry light jewellery.

Use of old saree-

If you are wearing an old saree then pair it with a new blouse. If it is a printed saree then pair it with a plain sleeveless blouse. If the saree is plain then pair it with a multicoloured or printed blouse. Apart from this, you can also make a suit or skirt from an old silk or chiffon saree. Pair it with a plain blouse. This time sleeveless blouses are in a lot of fashion which will give you a stylish look.

Very useful tips

Nowadays, similar colours are in fashion instead of contrast, so make the same colour combination while teaming choose a top made of the same fabric as the skirt or lehenga, a rayon top looks less good with a silk skirt. Yes, if the colours match well, then you can choose any fabric for the top.

Choose smart makeup, reuse old clothes, use smart and contemporary makeup and wear less jewellery.

For clean makeup, apply maroon or rust-coloured lipstick with a good base. Apply light eyeshadow and a black or maroon dot along with the eyeliner.

Don't wear too many accessories whatever piece you wear should be well designed instead of wearing jewellery on your hands, ears and neck.

