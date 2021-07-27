Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BYPIAS Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best time to upgrade your wardrobe with stealing deals

Every season, among a slew of trends, there's one that's hard to ignore. In case you missed it, Amazon prime sale is here! and it's the right time for you to invest in some statement pieces for your wardrobe. Shop your heart out and tick everything off your fashion and beauty wish list. But confused what you should buy? Well! you are at the right place. Here are some trending basics of the season that you just can't miss.

Women

Boho-tastic Floral Dresses: Liven up your wardrobe with floral nomadic printed dresses to instantly elevate your boho chic quotient. Push your limits with easy-going prints and styles and try out the trendiest selections of the season.

A-Line Kurtas: To look stylish and professional at the same time, opt for A-line kurtas. Pair them with leggings, palazzo pants, dhoti pants or even cigarette pants to give them an edge.

Embellished Sling Bags: Crossbody embellished bags are classy, sophisticated and a beautiful addition to your attire. Sport a chic nude-coloured bag or go all out with a multi-coloured and glittery sling bag. This might be the most convenient yet stylish bag you'll own this season.

Low Block Heels: Comfortable yet stylish, low block heels go well with any attire and are suitable for any occasion. Opt for either striped, floral or monotone designs to match your outfit.

Men

Solid-Coloured Bermudas: Comfortable and functional is the very definition of Bermudas. A bright pair of Bermuda shorts will energize your entire outfit and add the adventure to your day.

Sporty Muscle Tees: For an edgy look, style your muscle tee with denims and black boots. You can also go for a head-to-toe monotone style for a casual look.

Sleek Fitness Trackers: A wearable fitness tracker gently prods you to work towards your end goal and help you keep an eye on your vitals guiding you to achieve a healthier mind and body.