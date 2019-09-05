Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 times Katrina Kaif slayed in a saree- See pics

Bharat actress Katrina Kaif looks absolutely stunning in saree. Recently, she was seen donning saree with utmost perfection in Bharat. In fact, she was seen dancing to be the beats of 'Aithey Aa' in a saree. There have been a number of times, when Katrina Kaif was seen in a beautiful Indian saree, however, she never fails to add her own twist to it. She always graces the look adding an X-factor to it.

Here are 5 times when Katrina Kaif slayed in a saree and won our heart

Recently, Katrina Kaif was seen at Ambani residence during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Sooryavanshi actress wore an Organza Indo western saree with a cape. Trust us, she looked absolutely like a style goddess herself.

When it comes to printed saree, we often look down upon them. However, this Yellow printed saree worn by Katrina Kaif will make you buy one for yourself too.

Floral prints are ruling the markets. Right from floral print saree, suits, shirts, jackets, lehenga too bedsheets, comforters etc., we get to see floral prints floating around. In fact, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in baby-pink floral saree with a waist belt, as she stepped out to promote her movie Bharat.

Passion for pink never fades away. A woman can choose to wear pink even in her dreams. Remember Aithey Aa song from Bharat? Katrina Kaif wore a beautiful pink colour sequined saree and looked as beautiful as ever. Watch video!

While embroidery is going out of fashion, borders on saree are ruling the fashion industry. Katrina Kaif very subtly wore a floral print saree with black border adding a statement to it.

