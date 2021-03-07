Image Source : IG/MOUSTAPHALABBAN, KLAUDIA WASSERMAN Women's Day 2021: Gifting ideas to make your women feel special

International Women's Day is observed on March 8 every year to salute the struggles and strength of women. It is a reminder to celebrate the women in your life. Your mother, sister, daughter, wife, girlfriend, women friends and that every woman who touches your life and makes a difference with her presence. On this, try and bring a smile to their face with these small gestures. Here is a list of things you can gift to the women in your life and make them feel loved.

1. Books for women

Each woman out there needs to know that they are powerful and wanted. There are plenty of women writers who have written stories on women that are so inspiring. Celebrate this women's day by inspiring ladies around you with stories of love and respect.

2. Take them out for Lunch/Dinner

Instead of giving women in your life some gift, why not spend a day with them. Celebrate each moment with them. Take them out for dinner, lunch or maybe just on a drive. Make them feel loved and wanted. Let them know that there presence matter to you.

3. Jewellery, perfume and makeup

Who says money cannot buy happiness. If your lady love is into fashion and enjoys dressing up. You can give them their favourite perfume or a piece of jewellery.

4. Earphones

Music is a way of life. Everyone enjoys listening to music. Why not gift the women in your life, earphones or headphones, so that they can ejoy their favourite music.

5. Personalised gifts

There are plenty of options available online, where you can give personalised gifts with their initials printed or their name. You can also go for gifts with their pictures on them. Since you know them better, just wear your thinking caps and go for the best.